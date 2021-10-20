On Oct. 14, Eastern Carver County Schools residents grabbed their signs that displayed pro-public schools messaging and stood on the corner of Highway 41 and Engler Boulevard in Chaska.
The rally was spearheaded by Jenna Cruz, a Chaska resident with three of her four children in the school district. The intention of the gathering was to raise awareness for a multitude of issues with the referendum quickly approaching. She also wanted to create some positive energy and messaging around the school district.
“Being the example that we want for our kids and engaging them is important to me and just having them show the support and make a sign for their teachers or what they love about school,” Cruz said.
Signs had messages such as “vote yes,” “support public schools,” “thanks teachers” and “America was built on public schools.”
Cruz emphasized that over the past two years, teachers and district staff have been working through stressful times, amid the pandemic. The rally was one way to show the community’s appreciation. She was happy with how many people showed up to voice their support and enjoyed seeing the children getting engaged and running around with their signs.
“I just wanted to do something nice and positive and just show our teachers and educational staff that we support them and that they’re doing a good job,” Cruz said.
One parent that held a sign at the rally was Justin DeAngelo. He attended the rally because he has two young children who are not yet in school. Nothing is more important than their education, he said.