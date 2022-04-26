David Law has been offered the job of Minnetonka Public School District superintendent. Law has accepted, and pending contract negotiations, will begin July 1, according to a press release.
Law brings more than 37 years of experience in K-12 education to the role. He is currently in his eighth year as superintendent for the Anoka-Hennepin School District, the largest district in the state of Minnesota, with a student population of 38,000.
Prior to that, he was the assistant superintendent in the White Bear Lake School District for seven years. He also has experience as an assistant principal in Anoka-Hennepin for seven years and as the dean of students for Moundsview School District for two years. He has served as adjunct professor at Bethel University and at the University of Minnesota, and he began his career as a math teacher in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
“We are thrilled that David Law will be taking the helm here at Minnetonka Schools. He is an experienced, proven leader who we believe will help us to harness and preserve the focus on child-centered excellence across our school system and at the same time will infuse new energy into all we do as a district," stated Chris Vitale, chair of the Minnetonka School Board.
Law was 2020 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year and 2020 president of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
Law earned his BA from Hamline University, his JD from William Mitchell College of Law and his Minnesota K-12 Principal Licensure and Superintendent Licensure from the University of Minnesota. He currently resides in Andover with his wife and children.