Chanhassen DECA members recently completed at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC), with Andrew Nguyen earning a fourth place title.
Chanhassen DECA members competing in the April event include: Andrew Nguyen, Professional Selling (4th Place); Sean Bartels, Integrated Marketing Plan-Event; Callin Hake, Sports & Entertainment Operations Research Event; Gianna Kingsbury, Sports & Entertainment Operations Research Event; Jessica Maus, Sports & Entertainment Operations Research Event; Molly Maves, Restaurant and Food Service Management Series; and Mike Shea, Marketing Communications Series.
Nearly 13,000 DECA members competed during the virtual conference, representing the best-of-the-best from state conferences that qualified them to attend this elite group of competitors, according to a DECA press release.
Most of DECA’s 59 competitive events each fielded approximately 175 competition entries, representing thousands of competitors at the local, regional and state/provincial levels.
DECA members presented case study solutions and presentations through recorded videos, with approximately the top 20 competitors in each competitive event earning the opportunity to deliver a final presentation in a virtual meeting with a business professional live over Zoom.
“Competing over Zoom has been underwhelming to say the least, but it’s an obstacle that each DECA member had to overcome this year. Regardless, it’s been such a surreal experience competing at the international level and I’m so glad I was able to do it in my last year,” stated Nguyen.
During this year’s virtual format, nearly 1,000 business professionals from across the world evaluated DECA members’ concepts, ideas and projects against industry-validated performance indicators.
DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. More info at www.deca.org.