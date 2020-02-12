There were 23 state qualifiers from Southwest Christian High School in the 2020 DECA District VII Competition. On Jan. 26, 32 SWCHS DECA students competed against 700 other business students in the district, according to a press release.
DECA is an international program for high school and college students that prepares emerging leaders in business skills. Events range from employment interviews, sales pitches, “shark tank” presentations and business role plays.
It is the second year of the program at the school. Last year, SWCHS sent 10 students to the state competition out of the 21 members.
“The growth our business program has seen the last few years has been remarkable. These students have discovered a love and appreciation for the world of business, and to see them grow more confident in professional skills has been an incredible experience as an advisor,” stated Emily Robertson, SWCHS DECA advisor
The following students were 2020 state qualifiers from Southwest Christian: Lucas Anderson, Saylor Bjelland, Julia Brouwer, Ethan Burke, Callie Ertel, Connor Galloway, Sean Johnson, Andrea Moore, Becca Moore, Brandon Mosley, Sarah Myers, Carter Nelson, Robby Pettit, Adrian Richtarich, Julia Schmidt, Elizabeth Schmidt, Nick Schneibel, Karin Shively, Ellie Vietzen, Caden Winters, Michael Walmer, Lauren Walmer and Carter Warta.
The state competition will take place at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis on March 1-3. If students continue to advance, they will compete at international competition in May in Nashville, Tennessee.
More info at www.swchs.org.