Dick Ungar has been a parent, a teacher, a coach, an administrative dean, an athletic director, and assistant principal in District 112, and since Dec. 2016, the principal at Chanhassen High School.
This week, Ungar announced he is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
In total, 27 of his 34 years as an educator, Ungar were spent in Eastern Carver County Schools, including all 12 years since the opening of Chanhassen High School in 2008.
"With that unique perspective in mind, I can tell you that ECCS is a great place for students, staff and administrators to come to school each day. The care and genuine sense of concern for everyone’s well-being is unmatched. I am truly thankful for the time spent with this learning community," Ungar said.
An assistant principal at the time in 2016, Ungar stepped up into the interim principal role and was officially hired in April 2017. Superintendent Clint Christopher, at the time, remarked about Ungar's ability to "build strong relationships and his skills working with students, staff and families are well-suited for Chanhassen High School."
Christopher added Ungar was the "right person" to lead the school.
"I am also confident that the faculty and staff at Chanhassen High School will continue to deliver amazing learning experiences. There is a great team of caring and committed people in this building, dedicated to providing you with an outstanding education. Whoever is next to lead, they are in good hands," Ungar said.
Ungar has been part of Eastern Carver County Schools since 1993, starting as a middle school art teacher. He earned a Master’s degree from St. Thomas and later a specialist degree in educational leadership. He has been an assistant principal and activities director since 2002 serving at the Freshman Center followed by Chaska High School. He helped open Chanhassen High School as athletic director starting in 2008.
"(To) the Class of 2020, I want to say these are not the circumstances with which any of us wanted to say goodbye. You have been an important part of my career in education, and I am thinking of each and every one of you as we each get ready for the next chapter in our lives. Your Chanhassen administration, as well as district leadership, continue to monitor information from the state with the hope that we will still get a chance to celebrate each other in person. We are also working on other opportunities to honor you for the work you did to get to graduation," Ungar said.
Words of praise and love poured in from the community throughout the week as the announcement began public.
"It has been a privilege and honor to lead this school and to get to know each and every one of you. I am proud – and forever will be – to be a part of the Storm Nation – and hope you are too," Ungar said.