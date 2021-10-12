Tickets are on sale for the third annual 112 Gives soiree, to be held Saturday, Nov. 13 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.
The fundraiser benefits the District 112 Foundation’s efforts to combat student food insecurity. It also supports the Excellence and Innovation in Education programs. Since 2004, the program has awarded more than $218,000 to teachers and students of Eastern Carver County Schools through more than 195 grants.
The soiree, which bears a “Roaring 20s” theme, begins at 6 p.m. and includes hors d’oeuvres, 1920s-themed cocktails, dessert, and a silent auction.
Tim Blotz, news anchor for Fox 9 KMSP-TV, will be the emcee for the evening and Chaska River Valley Theatre will provide musical entertainment from their upcoming production “Newsies.”
Guests, who are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire, will have opportunities to purchase luxury silent auction items and to participate in games of chance.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.district112foundation.org.