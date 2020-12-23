Eastern Carver County Schools has developed a four-phase back-to-school plan after winter break, Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams told families in an email Wednesday. All District 112 students will return to distance learning on Monday, Jan. 4 with tiered plans as followed.
Phase one
On Tuesday Jan. 19, kindergarteners through second grade students will return to in-person school four days a week, with Wednesdays serving as distance learning days.
At this time, Pre-K, early childhood programs, and students in grades 3 through 12 with Individualized Education Programs will return to school in-person.
Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 are instructional planning days for kindergarteners through second grade students. There is no school on those Wednesdays.
Phase two
On Monday Feb. 1, grades 3, 4 and 5 will return to in-person school five days a week. No more than 10 students will be placed in groups together, and Jan. 20 and 27 are non-school Wednesdays for instructional planning.
Phase three
On Thursday Feb. 18, all middle school students are set to return to the hybrid model. There is no school for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students on Wednesday Feb. 10 and 17.
Phase four
The last phase welcomes back high school students to hybrid school. Students in grades 9 through 12 will not have school on Wednesdays Feb. 17 and 24 for instructional planning purposes.
Sayles-Adams said staff will adjust this timeline if COVID data warrants it.
“While we are optimistic about the continued decline of our county case numbers, it is important to reiterate that we need the data to continue to move in the right direction to reach these benchmarks,” she said. “Thank you so much for your support of our district as we navigate this together. I know how hard this is for our entire community. Stay tuned for more information in the new year.”