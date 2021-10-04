Dr. Andrew C. Denton officially began his tenure as Crown College’s 17th president on Sept. 23. Denton joined the Crown College community, in St. Bonifacius, on July 1.
During his inaugural address, Denton spoke of the strong leadership of former president Joel Wiggins and his team and the deep commitment the Crown College Board of Trustees have for Crown. “Our board has a passion for this institution and Christian higher education as a whole. Your commitment to our school inspires me,” said Denton.
Speaking of President Wiggins and his wife Kathy, Denton said, “Dr. Wiggins and his team did an outstanding job and have laid a strong foundation for us to now build upon in the future.”
Denton went on to say, “We stand on your shoulders as we move into our exciting future,” referring to those who have served Crown College previously.
“Yes, this is my inauguration, but I want to give all of the praise right back to the Lord. He is awesome and worthy to be praised," Denton said.
Denton has served as executive vice president and vice president of University Relations at North Central University, and vice president of Enrollment Management at both Bethel University and Evangel University, where his career began in admissions. He holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Leadership from St. Louis University and an M.B.A. from Missouri State.
“I have a tremendous passion for the mission and future of Crown College,” said Denton. He concluded by sharing his excitement for the faculty, the staff, and the students and the excellent experience they provide for all residential and online students.