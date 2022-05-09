Almost 60 years from the time it opened, East Union Elementary will be closing in a few weeks.
A mountain of memories has been created over that time. A time to share some of those meaningful memories has been scheduled for Friday, May 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school.
The East Union Legacy Community Celebration “will be a time to celebrate East Union and its legacy,” said Celi Haga, director of communications and community relations for Eastern Carver County Schools.
“There will be a brief program from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. featuring students; a video that was put together featuring folks from the community and its history,” Haga added. “It’s a way of acknowledging the school’s contribution to the district as we say goodbye to it.”
The district has a legacy page for East Union, “where people have been submitting stories and pictures,” Haga said. It’s available at District112.org for viewing and additions.
The school, in the southwestern corner of the district, opened in 1963 near the intersection of County Roads 43, 40 and 50. It had an enrollment of about 170 students about a decade ago and now has 105.
Financial estimates indicate the closing will save about $540,000 a year.
“Nobody wants to close schools, but East Union has small class sizes compared to other elementary schools and higher costs per pupil, so it no longer made sense to operate that school,” Haga said, adding that there has been some interest expressed in purchasing the property.