The top 48 of 205 Minnesota High Tech Kids FIRST Tech Challenge robotics teams competed on Feb. 7-8 in the Minnesota High Tech Kids FIRST Tech Challenge Stratasys State Championship held at Washington Technology Magnet School.
Nine of those teams now have the opportunity to participate in the FIRST World Championship. Over 30 countries are represented at the event, which will be held April 29-May 2 at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan.
“Wrench Dressing," Minnesota FTC Team 9415 represented Eastern Carver County Schools at the state tournament, and is one of the nine Minnesota teams advancing to the World Championship.
“What I love about this program is that it teaches us gracious professionalism not only with our own team, but other teams competing in the tournaments with us. Gracious Professionalism is a part of everything we do with our FTC season, it encourages high-quality work but also respect & the value of others," stated Josh Bodmer, team representative.
Team members include (from Chanhassen High School unless noted): Joshua Bodmer, senior; CJ Newhouse, senior; Kaleb Wirtzfeld, senior; Benjamin Chua, senior; Jake Norbie, senior; Christopher Patz, sophomore; Delia Derner, freshman (Chaska); Andrew Chua, sophomore; Cody Boie, sophomore; Tommy Good, senior.
Additional advancing teams come from: Maple Grove, Edina, Otsego, Apple Valley, Shoreview, Woodbury, Eden Prairie and Apple Valley.
FIRST Tech Challenge is an international robotics program for students, ages 12-18.