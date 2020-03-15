The Eastern Carver County School District is closing schools Monday, March 16-Friday, March 20, according to a Sunday afternoon announcement on the district website from Superintendent Clint Christopher.
With spring break already scheduled for District 112 students from March 23-March 27, school will be out for two weeks.
Earlier today, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asked school districts to temporarily close from Wednesday, March 18-Friday, March 27 to plan for distance learning, in case a long-term closure is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"District staff will be in schools this week to put in place our distance learning plan. You will receive communication early this week that outlines that plan and how we will connect parents and students with those resources to ensure education moves forward. Buildings will be open if students need to retrieve anything from their lockers," Christopher stated, in the announcement.
"We want to make sure our students continue to have access to food during this unplanned time off. Free lunches will be available to all students 18 and under at the Riverview Terrace Community Center and at Clover Ridge Elementary school Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20," the announcement states. "Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m .curbside in both locations, to be picked up and taken home while minimizing contact. If your family is unable to get to one of these sites and need lunches, please contact our nutrition services, Nutrition@district112.org or 952-556-6150. We have supports in place to deliver meals and want to be all our students have access to meals."
Beginning March 18 and through the statewide school closure, Eastern Carver County Schools will offer childcare to children from age 3 (as of Sept. 1, 2019) through fifth grade who are from families of healthcare workers and other emergency providers. If this applies to you and your family, fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BTJGY93.
"The health and safety of our students, staff, and broader school community is our top priority and we will continue to work with our state and local health agencies and the state department of education to make sure we are aligned with their guidelines and recommendations. Thank you for your partnership as we work together to keep our community safe," Christopher stated.
Other area schools, including the Minnetonka Public Schools and Eden Prairie Schools, have also closed two days earlier than the state closure.