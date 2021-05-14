With three elementary principal openings and a director of community education position being vacated due to retirements, Eastern Carver County Schools received more than 90 applicants for the positions.
May 14 was decision day.
Shaun Walsh is the new Director of Community Education. She comes to the district with more than 20 years in youth and community program development. She is currently the Community Education Program Supervisor with St. Paul Public Schools. She has also served in other community education capacities in the district, as well as with Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys, the Blake School, and YWCA of Minneapolis.
Beth Holm is the new principal of Bluff Creek Elementary, replacing Joan MacDonald. Holm is well-known in the district with over 15 years experience in education, serving in both school counselor and administrative capacities over the course of her career. She is currently principal of Chaska Middle School East. She was also previously an elementary school counselor in the Hopkins and Mankato school districts.
Ryan Finke is the new principal of Carver Elementary, replacing June Johnson. He has almost 15 years of experience in education, currently serving as the assistant principal at Richfield Middle School. Finke has also been a dean, instructional coach, targeted services and summer school coordinator, and an English and Language Arts teacher at the middle school level.
Peter Morse is the new principal of Jonathan Elementary. He has almost two decades of experience in education and youth program development. He is currently the administrative dean at Victoria Elementary School. He was a science and math teacher at Pioneer Ridge Middle School before joining the Victoria team, and an elementary teacher and dean in other districts prior to joining Eastern Carver County Schools.
"I am excited to welcome this talented group of educators to our district leadership team," superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said. "Their experience and commitment to positive academic, social, and emotional outcomes for every student and our broader community make them outstanding additions and I know they will hit the ground running."
All four were selected after thorough interview processes involving multiple rounds of interviews with various stakeholders. They will begin their positions this summer.