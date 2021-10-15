Eight candidates are running for the Minnetonka School Board in the Nov. 2 general election.
The Minnetonka School board is made up of seven members. In the general election, three members will be elected to the board for a four-year term.
The candidates running for a seat on the board are Beth Robertson-Martin, Michael Remucal, Dan Olson, Christian (Chris) Vitale, Michael Salyards, Jessica Reader, Meghan Selinger and Patrick Lee-O'Halloran.
Voting
To find your polling location, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Absentee voting
Voters can absentee vote by mail or in person. Beginning 45 days before the election, residents of Minnetonka can vote in person at Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka. Other district families can vote at the Minnetonka District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30pm.
For any questions regarding the election, call 952-401-5000. Official election results will be reported by the Secretary of State’s Office at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results.