May 2-5 is teacher appreciation week throughout the state of Minnesota.
Retired elementary teacher Mary Mobeck, who continues in the district as a substitute teacher and is a board member of the District 112 Foundation, announced the five finalists for Teacher of the Year at the April 25 Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting.
They are:
- Mary Ann Hallgren (Carver Elementary, K-5 Special Education)
- Kelly Motta (La Academia, 1st grade)
- Scott Prescott (Pioneer Ridge Middle School, Band/Choir)
- Erin Puk (Carver Elementary, 1st grade)
- Laura Tessmer (Clover Ridge Elementary, 5th grade)
Mobeck said 56 nominations were received for 43 different teachers in the district. While parents of students make up the largest nominating group, there were a record-number of student submissions this school year.
The District 112 Foundation Teacher of the Year winner will be announced in late May.
Beth Holm, principal at Bluff Creek Elementary, also recognized Anna Edlund, the Gifted Services and STEAM Lab Facilitator at the Chanhassen school, as a finalist for the Minnesota Department of Education Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching for 2022.
Edlund was the 2018 District 112 Foundation Teacher of the Year winner. She is the founder of Funky Minds, a nonprofit youth leadership organization and catalyst for community connection.
Additionally, Edlund was named the recipient of the 2022 Service-Learning Practitioner Leadership Award, given by the National Youth Leadership Council. The award recognizes someone who “equips young people to lead and serve, both through their district service-learning instruction, and by nurturing other practitioners to expand their service-learning skills and knowledge.”
Holm added, “Each year this award is presented to a teacher who has created a living legacy through service-learning practice.”
“My work is not driven by awards, but for a deep love and passion for the youth of our community,” Edlund said.