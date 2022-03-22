Five District 112 middle school students have been selected to participate in the Minnesota Band Directors Association (MBDA) 2022 State Honor Band, according to a news release.
Dilan Gilbertson of Chanhassen is a seventh-grade alto saxophonist at Pioneer Ridge Middle School. This is the second year that Dilan has been selected for the State Honor Band. He has also been a part of the MBDA Regional Honor Jazz Band.
Zander Bacon of Chanhassen, is a seventh-grade clarinetist at Chaska Middle School West. Zander studies privately with Ellie Leimer of Music Masters of Chanhassen. He is a member of West Express Swim Team and enjoys Lego sets and memes.
Zane Bacon of Chanhassen, is an eighth-grade trumpeter at Chaska Middle School West. He takes trumpet lessons with Brian Van Stavern. Zane is also involved in Knowledge Bowl and Jazz Band and enjoys computer code programming and video games. This is the second year he has been chosen for State Honor Band. He is also in the MBDA Regional Honor Jazz Band.
Olive Tritabaugh of Victoria, is an eighth-grade baritone saxophonist at Chaska Middle School West. Olive studies privately with Elizabeth Leimer of Music Masters of Chanhassen and participates in jazz band. She is also a member of West Express Swim Team and enjoys reading and playing the piano. She is also in the MBDA Regional Honor Jazz Band.
Leah Nelson of Chaska, is an eighth-grade percussionist at Chaska Middle School West. She studies piano with Julie Rasmussen. Leah participates in jazz band and is also a member of the West Express Swim Team, Chanhassen High School Girls Swim and Dive Team, and the Chaska/Chan High School Nordic Ski Team. Leah also has been selected as the pianist for the MBDA State Honor Jazz Band the past two years. Leah is the first CMSW student to ever be selected for the State Honor Band all three of her years in middle school.
The MBDA State Honor Band consists of the best middle school musicians across the state of Minnesota. These five students were selected after going through a rigorous audition process this past fall.
The musicians will attend a rehearsal on Saturday, April 9 and perform a formal concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Edina High School, the release stated. Their band directors are Scott Prescott at Pioneer Ridge Middle School, and Eric Songer and Tanya Gabel at Chaska Middle School West.