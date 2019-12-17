The Chanhassen High School Boys Basketball team postponed its Tuesday night game against Buffalo because of several student absences due to illness.
However, Eastern Carver County Schools can't confirm that the illnesses are flu-related, said Celi Haga, district communications and community relations director.
As of Tuesday, the district had 58 flu-related absences reported, 20 of them at the high school level, Haga said.
"With a district population of 9,661, that’s only 0.6% of our students. Specific to Chanhassen High School, we have 19 students out with flu-related illness, 1.2% of a student population of 1,536. We will continue to monitor, but we wouldn’t report a school to the Minnesota Department of Health unless than number was over 5%," Haga said.
SHAKOPEE
Meanwhile, Shakopee students have been struck hard by the flu. In Shakopee, school district officials reported Monday that 32% of the student population at Shakopee West Middle School, or 377 students, was out with flu-related symptoms.
Last week, Sun Path Elementary in Shakopee reported 100 student absences due to flu-related illnesses. There are 593 students who attend Sun Path. Sweeney Elementary, East Middle and Red Oak Elementary schools in Shakopee also reported that between 5 and 8.1% of its students are experiencing symptoms of influenza.