Gordie Molin, an eighth-grader at Chaska Middle School West, has been accepted as a finalist in the Honors Junior Orchestra for the 2020 Middle School Honors Performance Series by WorldStrides.
The Honors Performance Series was established to feature talented young musicians around the world on some of the world’s most famous music halls, including Carnegie Hall in New York; Muskiverein in Vienna, Austria; Royal Festival Hall in London, England and Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.
The selection board reviewed Molin’s application and audition and chose him to represent middle school performers from across the globe by performing at Royal Festival Hall. As of mid-March, Molin was slated to rehearse and perform with the group July 28-Aug. 2.
Molin is a percussionist in the CMSW eighth-grade band. He also plays drum set in Jazz Band, the CMSW “Rhythm Section,” Garage Band and Pop Ensemble. Molin also studies privately and is involved in the MacPhail Music Studios jazz program.
He is a two-time selection as the drummer for the Mid-Level State Honor Jazz Band. Molin also is a songwriter, pianist and vocalist and has his own DJ company. He also plays traveling basketball and golf.