Graduation ceremonies in District 112 are returning, and they will be a familiar venue.
Chanhassen and Chaska high schools will hold commencement programs on Friday, June 11. Chanhassen is set for a rehearsal at 10 a.m. with the ceremony at 4 p.m. with Chaska seniors coming together for a rehearsal at noon and the ceremony at 7 p.m.
"Graduation is arguably the highlight of a student’s formal education, as it marks the transition from one stage of life to another. It is also a district-wide and family-wide celebration of that transition. For these reasons, we have considered numerous options, striving to strike the balance between celebrating the class of 2021 as one, unified class and maximizing the number of family members able to attend the ceremony," a District 112 press release said.
The District said sites have been visited, seats have been counted, family input has been gathered, and state guidance on gatherings has been consulted.
Each graduate will receive two tickets.
"We would also like to publicly thank Grace for their solution-seeking approach to maximize seating for guests. We know this is not as many as in the past and that this will present a challenge to some families. We apologize for that inconvenience," the release said.
Family members will be allowed to sit with one another, but there will be six feet of distance between families. A detailed seating chart will be recorded during the ceremonies.
District 112 will release more detailed communication for each school later in May regarding safety protocol, registration, and ticket distribution.
Those not ready or comfortable to participate with in-person activities will be honored at the ceremony. Building leaders will meet with those students to distribute diplomas.