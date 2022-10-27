Four4112

Four for District 112 is made up of Joe Scott, Svetlana Kolesnikova, Dean Waymire and Greg Petrie.

 Photo courtesy of Four for District 112

Twelve candidates are vying for four open seats on the Eastern Carver County School Board this election season — and one group is running together in hopes of snagging them all.

In an unusual arrangement, Joe Scott, Dean Waymire, Svetlana Kolesnikova and Greg Petrie are running together — under the catchy name Four4112 — in hopes of capitalizing on the criticism school boards have faced in recent years over everything from mask mandates during the COVID pandemic to equity initiatives.

Tags

Events