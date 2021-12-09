Holy Family Assistant Principal for Academic Affairs Melissa Livermore was awarded 2021 Distinguished Lasallian Educator for the Christian Brothers Midwest District.
Livermore began her career as a math teacher at Holy Family Catholic High School in 2001 and quickly embraced the Lasallian mission when Holy Family joined the Lasallian community in 2004, according to a press release.
She completed the Lasallian Social Justice Institute and immediately applied those principles inside and outside her classroom, offering opportunities for students to receive additional help and creating service opportunities, including initiating international service trips to Ethiopian twinned schools.
In her current role as assistant principal for academic affairs, her leadership and zeal for relationship-building were critical components in successfully offering online learning for the final 2019-20 term and in-person learning for the entire 2020-2021 school year, according to a press release.
The Distinguished Lasallian Educators were honored during the opening session of the 48th annual Lasallian Region of North America Huether Lasallian Conference on Nov. 18 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Recipients were selected by their ministries and recognized for their exceptional work in touching the hearts and minds of their students, often leaving a lasting impression that makes a difference in the world, the release stated.