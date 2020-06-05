Joshua Winfrid Adams; Jaden Dean Anderson***Ω; Ashley Grace Anseth***Ω; Thomas Michael Aragon-Menzel; Thomas Glenn Baskfield*; Christopher Henry Bauer*; Adam Michael Beer***•/H; Emma Marie Brumm; Jack Dolan Buchholz*; Ryan Thomas Burke*Ω; Jake Robert Caron**•/D; Bennett Thomas Creager*; Cecily Josephine Cronin***•; Kalie Ann Dahl***Ω; Dweyea Yuneh Chelsea Diahn; Madeline Grace Doshan; Grace Olivia Elander**Ω; Annabelle Grace Elsner***Ω; Dayanara Esparza Villanueva; Abbey Lynn Fink***Ω; Benjamin John Fink*; Tyler John Franck*Ω; Shannon Marie Furlong**Ω; Jack Douglas Garry; Casey Jonathan Gess*; Ella Diane Haley***Ω•; Kevin Michael Haran**; Morgan Belle Hausback***Ω; Nicholas Peter Hendler; Lauren Grace Hickey; Kathryn Leigh Heidebrink Jans***Ω•/H(Valedictorian); Allison Nicole Jansen**Ω; Quinn Thomas Jenkins; Rory Brandl Johnson; Brenna Kiera Jones**Ω; Lucas Tudor Ralph Jones; Lucas Ronald Jorgenson; Benjamin Anthony Karst**Ω; Tollef Michael Kohrman; Celia Grace Kreykes**Ω; Nicholas Joseph Kroening; Lucas James Lembke***Ω; Carson James Liebeg*Ω; Gavin K.J. Lindemann; Mikhail Bryan Lopez; Jared Joseph Lorusso**Ω; Samuel Ryan McNulty**Ω; McKenna Joan Mechtel***Ω; Taylor Ann Millard*; Alex Gabriel Molina; Aidan Brekke Olsen; Kaili Anne Marie Palattao**Ω; Daniel Reid Parker; Sydney DeLaine Paulsen*; Samuel Jarrod Pellicci; Max Alexander Pinamonti**; Caden Jon Pottebaum*; Mitchell Eaton Prosser; Logan John Radick*; Bryce Ryan Richter; Mark Jackson Roane; Caitlin Anne Rock*; Margaret Jean Rothstein***Ω; Dylan William Blaise Schenk; Ellie Rose Schlinger**; Victoria Sin*; Abigail Catherine Smith***Ω•(Salutatorian); Blake David Stedronsky; Jakob Allen Teeter, Victoria***Ω; Luke Jerome Terris, Excelsior**•/H; Seth Edward Thompson; Nathan Thomas Tinucci*Ω; David Anthony Torborg**; Lucy Elizabeth Treat***Ω; Holly Jenia Trombley***; Jacqueline Marie Uhas; Josephine Kathleen Wicka; Benjamin William Wilson*.
Holy Family Catholic High School Class of 2020
