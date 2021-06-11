Spencer Adelmann; Allison Agerland***; Nicole Allen; Megan Beach; Elle Bernaski*; Sebastian Bojorquez Rojas; Emma Boockmeier; Daniel Borbonio; Zachary Bornhoft; Samuel Bradley*; Emiliano Corona; Alexa Cuadros; Eli Devins; Patrick Dowling; Marie Fahey**; Ewan Farrell*; Jordan Flink***; Etienne Foudray***; David Frahm; Joseph Freitas***; Antonio Gaeta***; Aidan Greene; Thomas Guyer*; Caroline Hess**; Olivia Hesse*; Ashley Heuer**; Joseph Heuer; Nicholas Huson**; Alexandra Ihrke; Alexander Janey**; Keyrie Jimenez Flores; Cassidy Jones**; Carver Kasper; McKenna King; Jacob Kirsch***; Haley Klahsen**; Dylan Krumpholz***; Jakob Lenzmeier***; Spencer Lewin**; Grant Limke; Charles Lindberg***; Ethan Lindholm; Sydney Linn; Jaden Lorenz; Gavin Lund***; Marcus Lund*; Owen Lund; Grace McGlynn; Jacob McPartland; Graham Miller*; Patrick Mulheran; Haley Nahlovsky***; Collin Nawrocki; Whitney Nelson; Bruno Neyra; Aidan O'Donnell**; Anthony Olson*; Jonathan Olson; Jillian Oncay***; Bridget Orr; Jacob Parker; Sophie Paul**; Jordan Pelzel***; Tyler Pettibone; Isaac Pitner***; Brendan Quinn***; Noel Rahn; Julia Red Wing**; Benjamin Reddan***; Joseph Richelsen***; Patrick Ricke; Luke Roelofs**; Abigail Roper; Bennett Roseth; Reyana Schaffer**; Jordyn Schenk; Arden Schlegel; Zeke Schneider*; Bishop Schugel**; Jeremy Schumacher***; Noah Seck; Brendan Sieve**; Indira Sin; Gregory Stoffel***; Nicholas Strand; Lauren Taylor***; Tanner Theis; Noelle Trombley; Jordan Van Eyll; Jalen Ward; Jacob Warmka***(AP Scholar with Honor); Molly Weber; Stephen Webster**; Katherine Wise**; William Zay***.
Holy Family Catholic High School Class of 2021
