Kathie Brown has learned to take a lot of things in stride while serving as the only principal in the 20-year history of Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria.

Friday morning was no different as staff, family and friends held a surprise drive-by vehicle parade in her honor.

“Not everybody gets a parade,” said Brown, who is retiring, with a smile. “I didn’t know this was happening.”

Motorists, with their vehicles decorated with appreciative sayings, flags and other items, presented Brown with gifts and well-wishes as she stood outside the school.

One of the caravan participants, Karen Atkinson, a teacher 18 years at Holy Family, said Brown “has been the rock, a mentor, mom, friend, sister in Christ, and a strong foundation for this school. It’s a nice way to honor her.”

