Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria received the largest single gift to its annual fund in the school's 20-year history.
Former Holy Family board chair John Radick and his wife, Martha, made the $500,000 gift for the 2018-19 school year.
The gift pushed the fund’s total for the year over $1 million, making it a record year for annual fundraising, according to a Holy Family press release. The donation comes as Holy Family Catholic High School embarks on the next phase of its strategic plan "Growth and Excellence."
"John and Martha Radick are consistent and generous supporters of Holy Family Catholic High School specifically and Catholic education overall. We are incredibly grateful for this gift and the impact it will have on our students as a result of the many new opportunities it will provide," stated Kenna Dooley, Advancement vice president, in a news release.
Holy Family Catholic President Michael Brennan said the gift is aimed at programming, scholarships and personnel.
"This is not about a building project," he said. "It's about supporting access for families who desire a Holy Family education and investing in opportunities for our students to develop both inside and outside the classroom," Brennan said. "Our strategic plan focuses on continued enrollment growth, not just for growth sake, but in order to maintain our tradition of forming graduates prepared to change the world. John and Martha, parents of Holy Family graduates themselves, understand the importance of that mission and embrace every opportunity to ensure its legacy endures for generations of students to come."
Holy Family Catholic High School is located at 8101 Kochia Lane, just west of Bavaria Road. The 176,000-square-foot school opened its doors in 2000. The current student body size is 400 and the school has 1,771 alumni.
The school features a chapel, two 20 classroom learning centers, art and music suites, a performance center, information center, and multiple athletic facilities including a field house complex, a multipurpose activity center, weight training and physical therapy centers, and outdoor football/track, soccer, baseball and softball fields.