This past summer, Holy Family Catholic High School students Drew Pearson and Cela Watkins received sponsorships to participate in a week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture (MBV). The Schott Foundation provided the sponsorship for the students to attend the program.
The program is developed and organized by BestPrep, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to preparing students to be college-prepared, work-ready, and career-bound. More than 350 high school students from 100 schools attended and were selected to receive scholarships to participate at one of two MBV sessions at University of St. Thomas or St. John’s University during the month of July.
At MBV, small groups of students called “companies” spent the week developing an imaginary product or service. The students created a business plan and presented to a panel of professionals with the hopes of gaining a loan approval, according to a press release.
Summer 2020 sessions will occur on July 12-17 at the University of St. Thomas and July 26-31 at St. John’s University.
More info at bestprep.org.