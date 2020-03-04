Holy Family Catholic High School Assistant Principal John Dols has been named the second principal in the school's history.
"Effective immediately, Mr. Dols will work closely with the school's first and current principal Mrs. (Kathie) Brown to ensure a smooth transition as the necessary planning timelines of the upcoming school year approach," stated the announcement.
Dols is a licensed school administrator with 23 years of Catholic education experience. Dols grew up in Catholic education, attending Minneapolis' Ascension Catholic School for grades K-8 and DeLasalle High School for grades 9-12.
He holds a bachelor of science in religious studies from St. Norbert College, a master of education from St. Mary's University, and his principal licensure from the University of St. Thomas, according to a press release.
Dols is a graduate of the Brother John Johnston Institute of Contemporary Lasallian Practice. He began his career as a theology teacher, first at Xavier High School in Appleton, Wisconsin, and then at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights before joining Holy Family as a campus minister and assistant principal in 2006.
Along with the advancement of Dols, two additional Holy Family administrators will move into new roles.
Current Dean for Academic Support Melissa Livermore will be promoted to the role of assistant principal for Academic Affairs, a newly developed position focusing on advancing the academic dimension of the school's mission through faculty and student support, professional development, curriculum oversight and technology integration.
Current Director of Individual Giving and Alumni Relations Matt Thuli will serve as the assistant principal for Student Life, a position that supports students as they navigate life beyond the classroom setting.
"With unwavering conviction, I can state that our school community is blessed and fortunate to have such extraordinary talent within our walls. Mr. Dols' leadership will set forth a course for the future of Holy Family that seeks continuous innovation and reinvention, while remaining authentic and true to the mission-centered aspects of our school's culture – faith and family," stated Holy Family President Michael Brennan.