Jonathan Montessori School (JMS) in Chaska will hold an open house 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Families are invited to attend the open house where they will be able to tour the indoor and outdoor classrooms, speak to an Association Montessori Internationale certified guide, and learn more about Montessori and the school.
JMS has a 6.5-acre campus off of Hundertmark Road teaching kids from infant to kindergarten, offering half-day care, full-day care and extended-day care options.
More info at 952-448-5232, office@jonathanmontessori.org, or www.jonathanmontessori.com.