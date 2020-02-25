Holy Family Catholic High School (HFCHS) senior Kathryn Jans' was selected as a 2020 National Merit Scholarship Finalist.

Kathryn attended Cologne Academy in Cologne, through 8th grade and is actively involved in multiple activities at Holy Family including: volleyball, Math League, Knowledge Bowl, Quiz Bowl, Honor Society, Youth in Government and Eco-Freako Environmental Club. Her favorite class is AP Biology, and she intends to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering, according to a Holy Family press release.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 advanced to the Finalist level.

