Laura Tessmer, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Clover Ridge Elementary School in Chaska, was named the District 112 Foundation teacher of the year in a school-wide celebration on May 20.
Tessmer was surprised by her family, along with parents from children in her classroom, at the assembly. Four students read their nomination submissions to the crowd.
The teacher of the year award had 56 nominees in 2022. Tessmer was joined by four other finalists: Mary Ann Hallgren (Carver Elementary, K-5 Special Education), Kelly Motta (La Academia, 1st grade), Scott Prescott (Pioneer Ridge Middle School, Band/Choir), and Erin Puk (Carver Elementary, 1st grade).
“I have a lot of teacher friends in my life and they say this has been the hardest year of their careers. Period. I, personally, am going to try really, really hard to make sure all of the teachers in my life know for sure how much I appreciate how hard they worked. I implore everyone in the community to do the same. They need it. They deserve it,” said Board Member Angela Erickson, at a May 23 board meeting.
DIRECTORS
The district has hired three new directors: Karen DeVet (Finance and Operations), Khrisslyn Goodman (Research, Evaluation and Assessment) and Givonna Koné (Human Resources).
DeVet was most recently chief operating officer for Minneapolis Public Schools.
Goodman, with more than two decades of experience in education, currently is in a similar role in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. The REA director oversees district accountability and works to maintain integrity in the district’s data and decisions to promote data-informed and results-driven practices, striving toward maximum achievement for all students.
Koné has over two decades of experience in human resources management, serving most recently as the director of human resources for the city of Plymouth. Prior to that, she worked in human resources and administration for the city of Ramsey and city of Mounds View.