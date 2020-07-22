Almost two months after a drive-through celebration for graduating seniors, local high schools are giving them a chance to walk across the stage.
Chanhassen High School, Chaska High School and the Integrated Arts Academy will be holding special events for graduates on Friday and Saturday.
The ceremony for IAA students is at the District Education Center 5-6 p.m. Friday. The Saturday events will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for Chanhassen, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Chaska.
"It’s not a ceremony in the traditional sense," said Celi Haga, Eastern Carver County Schools communications director.
Students will be able to walk across the stage, hear their name on the loudspeaker and have a photo taken with their immediate family.
Each group has been given specific arrival times and have spaces marked six feet apart to ensure social distancing. .
“We understand that this is a part of the experience many of them missed, so (we) hope this provides another opportunity to celebrate,” Haga said.