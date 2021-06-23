Local students have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
According to Eastern Carver County Schools, the students, all in grade 11, include: Timothy Klein, Chanhassen High School; Reilly Melville, Chaska High School; Lauren Oster, Chaska High School; Christopher Patz, Chanhassen High School; and John Schwendinger, Chanhassen High School.
On average, less than one-tenth of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36, according to a news release.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.