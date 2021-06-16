More than 440 graduating seniors from all over Minnesota recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students and this academic milestone during a virtual commencement ceremony.
“The faculty and staff at Minnesota Connections Academy are so proud of this year’s graduates for their hard work and we admire their determination and perseverance during a very challenging time,” said Minnesota Connections Academy Principal Melissa Gould.
The Class of 2021 is the 13th graduating class for the virtual school that serves students in grades K–12.
The following students from Carver County are among Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021:
- Haley Hanson, Chanhassen
- Amy Horn, Chanhassen
- Joseph Bjornstad, Chaska
- Delaney Hunter, Chaska
- Shannon Huff, Victoria
For more information, visit www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.