Fourteen theater and musical theater students attended the Minnesota Thespian State Theatre Conference Jan. 5-6 at the Performing Institute of Minnesota in Hopkins.
The conference hosted 250 students from across the state, taking workshops and masterclasses in performance and technical theater. The students also had the opportunity to perform for adjudicators and receive feedback on their presentations, according to a press release.
Students could present technical theater portfolios, scenes or monologues, as well as solos or duets from musical theater. Students would then receive a ranking and those achieving an “Superior” would be recognized by the conference board.
Among those recognized was: Emery Yavas, of Chanhassen High School, with a Superior Rating Acting Solo; and Daniel Flander, of Chaska High School, with a Superior Rating Musical Theatre Solo.