Community members and district representatives gather at East Creek Family Center to learn about the New Beginnings program during a SouthWest Metro Intermediate District bus tour.

 Submitted photo

The SouthWest Metro Intermediate District invites school district representatives and community members to get an inside look at its programs, ranging from child care to adult basic education.

Guests will board a traditional yellow school bus at the 401 Building in Chaska and tour a handful of our many locations and programs.

The free event is 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

The 10th annual tour will consist of an opening presentation by Superintendent Darren Kermes and complimentary lunch at the conclusion of the day.

The tour itinerary includes:

  • 401 Building, 401 Fourth St. E. Chaska
  • East Creek Family Center, 303 Sixth St. E., Chaska
  • River Valley Education Center, 100 Hope Ave., Jordan
  • Shakopee Town Square, 1150 Shakopee Town Square, Shakopee
  • Valley Green Workforce Center, 792 Canterbury Road, Shakopee

To register, visit swmetro.k12.mn.us/professional_development/registration.

