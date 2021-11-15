The Minnesota Council on Economic Education (MCEE) recently announced the 2021 teaching award recipients. The award recognizes outstanding achievements and innovation by teachers in economics and personal finance education, according to a release from the MCEE.
This year’s 6-8 grade award honoree is Jingbo Wang from Minnetonka Middle School West in Chanhassen. He has been teaching middle school Chinese Immersion social studies for eight years. He develops strong and supportive relationships with his students and provides them opportunities to collaborate and solve real-world problems, according to the release.
Wang teaches eighth-grade global studies through an innovative approach with creative simulations, multicultural perspectives and learning experiences that allow students to express their voice and choice, the release stated.
According to the release, the annual teaching awards highlights teachers who excelled at teaching economic and personal finance using innovative, culturally responsive and creative teaching principles. Each honoree received $500 and a plaque certifying the achievement.
“The impact that a high-quality teacher can have on students is extraordinary, and the Minnesota Council on Economic Education is pleased to help train, prepare, and motivate teachers to make a difference in the lives and learning of all Minnesota students,” the release stated.
For more than two decades, the MCEE has presented awards to educators to recognize their hard work. While the criteria for the awards has shifted over time to reflect the unique challenges and expectations for teacher outcomes and best practices in each school year, the overarching goal has remained unchanged.
“The council strives to highlight the outstanding work that educators do every day in classrooms around the state to bring economics to life,” the release stated.