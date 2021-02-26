Eastern Carver County Schools will go four days a week for grades 6-12 beginning March 22. Students will attend in-person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Wednesdays will remain distance learning for secondary students.
Wednesday, March 10 and 17, will be non-school days for all 6-12 students, including Online Learning Academy students, to aid teachers in planning for the transition.
"Some of you may wonder why our secondary students are returning in-person four days rather than five days, like our elementary students. Governor (Tim) Walz’s Executive Order mandates a certain number of planning minutes be provided when teachers are both online and in-person. A significant number of our middle and high school teachers teach both Online Learning Academy students and in-person students, so Wednesday remains a distance learning day for secondary students to provide the planning time for teachers in order to comply with the executive order," Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said in an email to families.
Sayles-Adams called the transition a "huge step" forward.
"The ability to have our students back in-person comes with strict mitigation measures as directed by the Minnesota departments of Education and Health. Contact tracing is even more important, and we need students to follow seating charts in class, on the bus, and in the lunchroom to make this work. Students identified as close contacts will still be required to quarantine for 14 days to minimize the risk of possible transmission in our buildings," the release said.