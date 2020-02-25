The Eastern Carver County School District has nine students selected to participate in the Minnesota 6-8 State Honor Band in April 2020.
"In my 23 years teaching, that is the most we have ever had in our district selected in one year," said Chaska Middle School West music teacher Eric Songer.
The students selected are:
- Ky Duyen Dao Nguyen, flute, eighth grade, Chaska Middle School East
- Tori Love-Jensen, flute, eighth grade, Pioneer Ridge Middle School
- Leah Nelson, percussion, sixth grade, Chaska Middle School West
- Sabrina Olson, French horn, seventh grade, Chaska Middle School West
- Erika Roth, flute, seventh grade, Pioneer Ridge Middle School
- Erin Siemienas, bass clarinet, eighth grade, Chaska Middle School West
- Varun Sridhar, clarinet, eighth grade, Chaska Middle School West
- Samuel Tsu, trombone, seventh grade, Chaska Middle School West
- Stella Warnke, French Horn, eighth grade, Chaska Middle School West
District 112 also had one student, Gordie Molin, eighth-grade drummer from Chaska Middle School West participate in the MBDA State Honor Jazz Band on Feb. 14 at the Minnesota Music Educators State Conference in Minneapolis. Molin was the only drummer chosen in the entire state to perform with the band. It was his second year earning this honor.
The students chosen for the State Honor Band are nine of the 89 chosen across the state for this honor. They will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Marshall High School in Marshall, Minnesota.
Tori Love-Jensen, Sabrina Olson and Erin Siemienas will all be participating in their second Honor Band experience. And Leah Nelson became the first sixth-grader to make the State Honor Band in the history of Chaska Middle School West. "They all recorded very challenging musical etudes as their audition back in December and submitted these to a panel of adjudicators," Songer stated.
"We want to thank all the teachers that these students have had in the past for helping develop their love of music and encouraging them. They wouldn't be here without you," Songer said.