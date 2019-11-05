The polls are open until 8 p.m. today for school voting.
Eastern Carver County Schools referendum
The ballot will ask three questions:
- Question 1 includes an operating levy increase by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual inflationary increase, applicable for 10 years.
- Question 2 is a $111,675,000 bond request to build a new elementary school, address deferred maintenance and building repair projects across the district, and acquire a larger bus garage. Question 2 can pass only if Question 1 is approved.
- Question 3 asks whether to continue an existing security and technology levy for 10 years.
Minnetonka School Board
Voters who live in the Minnetonka School District will vote for four candidates in this year's election.
The candidates are:
- Mark E. Ambrosen
- Don Amorosi
- Katie Becker
- Sarah Clymer
- Kathryn Gimse
- Julie Light
- Christine Ritchie
- Meghan Selinger
- Trevor Thurling
- Lisa Wagner
- Josh Wilcox
The four seats up for election are currently held by Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, Lisa Sumner and Lisa Wagner.