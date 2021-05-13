Students have stormed the stadiums for big football wins at Chanhassen and Chaska high schools. Now they'll be rejoining on the turf fields for another celebration.
District 112 is hosting Prom 2021, outdoors, weather permitting, on Saturday, May 15, for Chanhassen High School, and Saturday, May 22, for Chaska High School.
Both events are scheduled for 7 -10 p.m. A rain site is set for the main gymnasium and commons area inside the high schools. A weather call will be made on Friday afternoon before the Saturday event.
Who can attend?
- These events are free to seniors only. No guests will be allowed. Chaska students can only attend Chaska's event; Chanhassen students can only attend Chanhassen's event.
- Integrated Arts Academy students may select the one prom they wish to attend.
- Students must pre-register for the event.
- Students must check-in to the event with an ID between 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Advisors will run event rosters by the school nurses the afternoon before the event for COVID checks.