Ridgeview announces the 2021 recipients of a $2,000 Health Care Scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to the following high school students who are pursuing a health-care related degree or career:
- Sarah Lenz, Belle Plaine
- Cole Becker, Central (Norwood Young America)
- Charlotte Block, Chanhassen
- Jazlyn Vargas-Robles, Chaska
- Simon Streachek, Delano
- Austin Hiles, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop
- Madison Marschel, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
- Gavin Lund, Holy Family (Victoria)
- Brandon Horning, Le Sueur Henderson
- Elizabeth Anderson, Lester Prairie
- Brooke Friske, Mayer Lutheran
- Ella Albrecht, Minnetonka
- Alyssa Schneider, Mound Westonka
- Ellie Harens, Ridgeview Employee Child (Sibley East)
- Audrey Parrott, Sibley East
- Felicia Luther, Southwest Christian (Chaska)
- Megan Berney, Waconia
- Aurora Anderstrom, Watertown-Mayer
This year, Ridgeview awarded $36,000 in scholarships to west-metro students, according to a Ridgeview press release.
Funding for the Ridgeview Health Care Scholarship Program is provided by Ridgeview Foundation’s Friends & Family Committee, Ridgeview Sibley Foundation, Ridgeview Le Sueur Auxiliary Group and an anonymous community donor.
Since its inception in 2001, Ridgeview has now awarded more than 315 scholarships. To date, more than 20 previous scholarship recipients have come to work at Ridgeview.
For more information, contact Ridgeview Foundation at 952-442-6010.