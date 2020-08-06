A highly-anticipated announcement by Gov. Tim Walz last week turned heads of school superintendents throughout the state.
The plan stresses in-person teaching, but gives school districts the final say for fall 2020 plans whether to start the school year virtually, in-person, or a mix of both.
Eastern Carver County Schools’ new superintendent, Lisa Sayles-Adams, released a statement last Thursday, explaining it too will follow guidelines based on how many cases are in the area and what experts recommend.
While no plan has been nailed down, the district plans to work with education, county and public health officials to clearly understand pertinent data to move forward. Full information is expected to be released on Aug. 11.
“I know you have many questions about how this will impact our community and the start of the school year,” Sayles-Adams said in the statement.
“I am going to ask for your patience for just a little longer as we finalize specifics based on the governor’s guidance so we can accurately communicate with you what the return to learning will look like for Eastern Carver County Schools.”
Sessions to gain feedback from the community are scheduled for Aug. 12 and 14.
“Our goal is to make sure whatever model we are in, whether at the start of the school year or as the year progresses, we are creating an environment with high standards and expectations, not just for learning but for health and safety,” she said.