Sean Olsen announced he plans to run for School Board with the Eastern Carver County School District. The Chaskan previously served three terms as a Chaska Parks & Recreation Board member.
“It has been a challenging time for our schools the last couple of years and I believe that new, responsive leadership is necessary to move our district forward,” Olsen said.
He said a long-term “refreshed” financial and facilities plan is needed.
Olsen was also the president of the Points West Homeowners Association, served on the district’s facilities task force and works with ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism).
In 2017 he also helped form Even Better Eastern Carver County Schools, a parent group.
Olsen has lived in Chaska since 2003 with his wife, Angela, and three children who attend school within the district.
“It’s time they had leaders on the School Board who are more responsive to feedback and proactively take action to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for all of our learners,” he said.