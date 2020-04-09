For a high school junior, springtime is usually reserved for ACT or SAT testing, as well as college campus visits and meeting with an admissions counselor to begin the process of choosing what and where life after high school may look like.
For a high school senior, springtime is generally a time for acceptance letters, discovering financial aid package options, and securing housing at college.
In the year 2020, everything may look different around the world, but things are moving along in the college/career resource centers at Chaska and Chanhassen high schools. And center managers Tara Halvorson and Emily Mattran are ready to help.
"First thing we want families to hear is how fantastic the colleges and universities in our backyard are. They are reaching out, they're being flexible and they're being creative, reaching out to students virtually. They're doing one-on-one virtual tours, meeting with students. I've been really impressed," said Halvorson, who works at Chaska High School.
"Colleges understand that schools will be using different grading methods like pass/fail. They're being flexible with everything with deadlines for placement tests, financial aid, stuff like that," said Mattran, with Chanhassen High School. "They know things have changed with most families. They are saying reach out to us if you're unable to meet a deadline. They understand parents and students may need more time. I love this being a human process. It really shows where caring comes in."
"One rep said it best, this isn't Chaska or Chanhassen. Or Minnesota. It's a worldwide thing. Everyone is on the same page," Halvorson added.
NEW-LOOK COLLEGE FAIR
A scheduled April 2 Career & Education Fair for District 112 was cancelled — for some, a missed opportunity to explore and begin the post-high school journey.
For Halvorson and Mattran, who both employ an open-door approach, where students often drop in with questions and looking for advice, it is part of the new normal for likely the rest of the school year.
"It has been really lonely the last couple of weeks. I'd say I've been hesitant to the chaos. We really want kids to focus on their classes, on their academics right now. Emily and I have been in the background answering parent and student emails. We join in on virtual meetings. We're here collecting all of this information, keeping a comprehensive list of available tools on our websites and on social media," Halvorson said.
One such opportunity for juniors is a free "Strive Virtual College Exploration Week" from April 20-23. More than 300 colleges from 45 states and 10 countries, a total of 96 sessions over four days, is scheduled at strivescan.com/virtual.
For seniors planning to pursue a two-year degree in a technical field next year in Minnesota, a scholarship board is available at trades-hub.com. If you click on "Job Board," students can explore careers and actual job openings.
"We're constantly updating our websites with new information. To-do checklists, scholarship opportunities. We're part of the counseling team, so in general, I believe students and parents know they can reach out. We just don't have that face-to-face connection right now. But we're here to help," Mattran said.
COLLEGES ADJUST, TOO
How to searching and select a college to attend doesn't just look new for students and families, admissions offices across the country at universities and colleges are adjusting how they get the word out.
Bob Neuman, of Chaska, senior associate dean of admission at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, now in his 36th year in the school's admissions office, said he understands what kids and families are facing.
Colleges are really responding, creating more flexible deadlines. There are virtual tours, virtual conversations with staff. A lot of these conversations would have happened on-campus, but now we're really trying to give students what we have to offer differently. Right now would be the time for one last look at the place for (high school) seniors, maybe the first look for juniors. They would have sampled the food, checked out the dorms, talked to coaches. We know it's different. We hope what we are giving them, they have enough data and familiarity that they can choose us," Neuman said.
Thus far, it seems for the 2020-21 school year, they are. Admission is up 5% from a year ago at Gustavus. Financial aid awards are out to families. Support staff at the college remain, processing applications and deposits.
Neuman said his office misses the open houses for students on- and off-campus. It is a chance to meet one-on-one. That is why he hopes students and families open and read all direct mail and email.
"We'll be ready to visit when kids can. We'll have Saturday hours when the time comes. The timetable, usually 18 months or so, may look different for this year's juniors. It might be more like a 12-month process," Neuman said.
For seniors, rest assured, Neuman said, there's more than four months before the start of the 2020-21 school year. "There's time to work with admissions, getting registered for classes, looking at different housing options. Colleges will help them with the transition from high school to college."
IN THIS TOGETHER
Halvorson knows well what students and families are going through right now. Her daughter, Lilly, is a senior at Chaska High School.
"Lilly is headed to (Wisconsin) La Crosse. Through all of this we have confirmed everything we hoped for her. We feel very comfortable sending her there. How they've communicated and reached out to students has been remarkable," Halvorson said.
Eastern Carver County Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher, a parent of a graduating senior, shared a message with seniors as well in early April.
"I know this is not how any of you imagined your senior year going. The last semester of your senior year is meant to be a time of excitement and celebration as you cross those last hurdles to the graduation finish line. It's not fair that you're spending these weeks isolated from your classmates, learning online," he wrote.
"I am proud of each and every one of you for how you are adapting to this moment, and continuing to demonstrate what makes us #ECCSstrong."