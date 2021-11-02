Meghan Selinger, Christian Vitale and Patrick Lee-O'Halloran have won seats on the Minnetonka School Board.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Selinger with 4,872 votes (17.11%), Vitale with 4,567 votes (16.04%) and Lee-O'Halloran with 4,789 votes (16.82%).
Vitale, of Minnetonka, is an incumbent to the board. He is currently the board chair.
Selinger has a master’s degree in education from Stanford University and has 12 years of teaching experience in high school chemistry and advisory.
Lee-O'Halloran graduated from Carleton College and the University of Minnesota Law School. He has been a construction lawyer for 20-years.
The remaining five candidates included Jessica Reader who received 4,522 votes (15.88%); Michael Salyards who received 3,823 votes (13.42%); Dan Olson who received 3,232 votes (11.35%); Michael Remucal who received 2,429 votes (8.53%) and Beth Robertson-Martin who received 194 votes (0.68%). 49 voters (0.17%) wrote in a candidate’s name.
Board members serve four-year terms. Official election results will be reported by the Secretary of State’s Office at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-results.