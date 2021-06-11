The 2020-21 school year was a blur. Here now, gone tomorrow.
School was on screens for some, and classrooms for others.
Sports were off, then off again.
Masks were worn. Masks were shed.
It was different, but the ending felt like old times.
There was a dance, albeit on a football field. There was cheering on the baseball, softball and lacrosse teams in the stadiums. There was graduation at Grace Church.
And on the last day of school for the Class of 2021, teachers and staff at Chanhassen High School came outside on a 100-degree day to say thank you with a second annual car parade, designed in 2020 to celebrate seniors and their families.
To say congratulations. To say goodbye, farewell, we'll hopefully see you again.