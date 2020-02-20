FFA

Cheylub Schmitt, left, nd Bailey Riemer, right, stand together in their blue FFA jackets.

 Submitted photo

Two SouthWest Metro Intermediate District FFA members received honors in FFA Region 7 interviews on Feb. 7 at South Central College in Mankato.

Bailey Riemer earned 1st Place in State Degree, 1st Place STAR farmer placement, and 1st Place Equine Proficiency. Cheylub Schmitt earned 1st place in poultry proficiency, carrying his success from 2019 when he earned his State Degree and won region Star Farmer.

Both Riemer and Schmitt will now compete with FFA members across Minnesota as top contender in each of their areas.

The SouthWest Metro FFA chapter has members from three counties and students from 11 different school districts.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you