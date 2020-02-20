Two SouthWest Metro Intermediate District FFA members received honors in FFA Region 7 interviews on Feb. 7 at South Central College in Mankato.
Bailey Riemer earned 1st Place in State Degree, 1st Place STAR farmer placement, and 1st Place Equine Proficiency. Cheylub Schmitt earned 1st place in poultry proficiency, carrying his success from 2019 when he earned his State Degree and won region Star Farmer.
Both Riemer and Schmitt will now compete with FFA members across Minnesota as top contender in each of their areas.
The SouthWest Metro FFA chapter has members from three counties and students from 11 different school districts.