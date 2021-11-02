Keeping up with a decade-long tradition, St. Hubert Catholic School in Chanhassen will once again host its Veterans Day program in the school gymnasium, beginning around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Last year’s hourlong Veterans Day program was made virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While students will be attending the event, the school is limited the number of people in the gymnasium. Only students, staff and those participating in the event will be in attendance.
The Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 Honor Guard will present the colors during the program and two guest speakers will discuss what it means to be a veteran and the role of faith in their service, said St. Hubert teacher Julie Pint.
The school hopes that at some point they’ll be able to hold the program with a larger audience, but that can’t happen this year, Pint said.
CHASKA
The Veterans Day commemoration in Chaska is back, in a limited form.
At 8:40 a.m. Nov. 11, a Chaska VFW Post 1791 Color Guard will raise the U.S. flag, followed by a 21-gun salute and taps at Chaska Middle School West.
Veterans and the public are invited to participate in the outdoor ceremony, which will also be attended by students and staff, said Troy Smutka CMSW social studies teacher. There will be refreshments for the veterans, following the event.
Typically, there is a longer ceremony following the flag-raising in the school gym. However, COVID is putting a damper on the indoor event.
Following the outdoor event, students will watch videos that include interviews with veterans; students giving speeches about what freedom and Veterans Day means to them; and music from band, choir and orchestra, Smutka said. The video may also be available on the community TV channel.
Last year, the entire event was virtual, and Smutka is happy to take a step toward normal, with the flag-raising ceremony.
“We try to do something every year for Veterans Day, and we’re trying to keep it safe for everyone involved and hoping to have as many veterans as possible that we can honor on the 11th of November,” Smutka said.