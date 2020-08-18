ECCS Online Learning Academy

Eastern Carver County Schools has compiled some recorded presentations to help with families decision ahead of the Wednesday, Aug. 19 deadline at 10 a.m.

Community Info Session: recorded Aug. 13. This provides a comprehensive overview of the district's plan.

Community Input Sessions: recorded sessions include elementary and middle school as well as district-wide

NOTE: additional community input sessions are scheduled for this week.

Elementary-specific: Aug. 18: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Middle school-specific: Aug. 20: Noon-1 p.m. (Will be live-streamed to Facebook and recording available after the session)

High school-specific: Aug. 18: Noon-1 p.m.; Aug. 20: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Specialized Education: Aug. 18: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Aug. 19: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Online Learning Academy at a glance

Return to Learn detailed plans

2020-21 school start/end times

Transportation

Return to Learn FAQs

