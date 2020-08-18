Eastern Carver County Schools has compiled some recorded presentations to help with families decision ahead of the Wednesday, Aug. 19 deadline at 10 a.m.
Community Info Session: recorded Aug. 13. This provides a comprehensive overview of the district's plan.
Community Input Sessions: recorded sessions include elementary and middle school as well as district-wide
NOTE: additional community input sessions are scheduled for this week.
Elementary-specific: Aug. 18: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Middle school-specific: Aug. 20: Noon-1 p.m. (Will be live-streamed to Facebook and recording available after the session)
High school-specific: Aug. 18: Noon-1 p.m.; Aug. 20: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Specialized Education: Aug. 18: 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Aug. 19: 6:30-7:30 p.m.