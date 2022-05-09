Chaska High School students Varun Sridhar, Jaden Schnabel, Crystal Uthemann and Cruz Teuffel, and Chanhassen High School student Paige Olson, have been awarded medals and special recognition on the National German Exam Honor Roll for outstanding performance on the 2022 National German Exam for High School Students.
Sridhar, Uthemann and Olson received Silver Medal awards after scoring in the 88th percentile on the Level 2 2022 National German Exam sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German. Jaden Schnabel earned a Bronze Medal Award and Cruz Teuffel received a certificate of achievement for their performances on the same exam.
They are all students of high school German teacher JoAnne Gramith.
Over 11,900 students participated in the exam this year. The National German Exam, now in its 62nd year, rewards students through an extensive prize program and provides a means of comparing students in all regions of the U.S.