Students will no longer be required to wear masks in Eastern Carver County Schools, as of Feb. 22.
According to an announcement from Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams, “masks will be strongly recommended, but not required,” in district buildings.
“Several data points went into this decision, including rapidly declining case rates in the county and within our district and widespread availability of vaccines for our K-12+ students and staff,” Sayles-Adams stated.
“As a district, our focus will continue to be on supporting our students and their learning whether they choose to mask or not.”
The district will now use a building-by-building approach, according to the statement, “reviewing the data regularly to assess whether case numbers, evidence of community transmission, or staffing challenges require a short-term increase in mitigation protocols to make sure we are continuing to preserve in-person learning."
“If we see cases increasing in a building level, we will proactively communicate with families about the data we are seeing and impacts on masking.”
Staff will continue to wear masks when working with students, and masks are still required on school buses, per federal mandate.
“Unvaccinated students who choose not to mask and who are considered close contacts of a COVID-positive individual will have to follow the district’s quarantine guidelines,” according to the district.